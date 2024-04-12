12th Energy Storage Int'l Conference and Expo held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:41, April 12, 2024

A visitor looks at the charging station products for electric vehicles at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People visit the booth of BYD at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People visit the booth of Huawei at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People visit the booth of Sunwoda at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People look at a model of the Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) system at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

People visit the booth of CATL at the 12th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE) at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2024. The 12th ESIE, opening from April 10 to 13, features an exhibition area of more than 150,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

