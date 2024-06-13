Company in N China's Shanxi pioneers coal-based sodium-ion batteries

People's Daily Online) 13:32, June 13, 2024

Huayang New Material Technology Group Co., Ltd., formerly known as the Yangquan Mining Bureau, has been mining coal in Yangquan city, north China's Shanxi Province, since 1950.

Photo shows the New and High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Yangquan city, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Given that coal comprises about 94 percent of China's proven fossil fuel reserves and is essential for economic stability and energy self-reliance, the country must maintain a long-term focus on clean and efficient coal use in its energy strategy. As such, Huayang Group has been researching how coal can be used to make advanced batteries.

"Sodium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that operate by the movement of sodium ions between the positive and negative electrodes," explained Jin Shenglong, chairman of Huana Xinneng, a subsidiary of Huayang Group. In recent years, Huana Xinneng has pioneered the large-scale production of sodium-ion batteries.

A type of carbon found in coal, called hard carbon, is a promising material for making sodium-ion batteries, and Huayang Group has an abundance of anthracite coal reserves.

Photo shows the rolling process of sodium-ion battery manufacturing in the production workshop of Huana Xinneng, a subsidiary of Huayang New Material Technology Group Co., Ltd., in Yangquan city, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In 2019, Huayang Group turned its attention to sodium-ion batteries, collaborating with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to drive the growth of the sodium-ion battery industry.

Today, Huayang Group is the first company in China to have a complete industrial chain for producing sodium-ion batteries.

Workers are seen in the production workshop of Huana Xinneng, a subsidiary of Huayang New Material Technology Group Co., Ltd., in Yangquan city, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In Huana Xinneng's sodium-ion battery cell production workshop, a series of processes are conducted to manufacture battery cells, including material feeding, coating, rolling and cutting, winding assembly, liquid injection, and capacity testing.

"Sodium-ion batteries offer high safety, a wide temperature range, and a long lifespan, maintaining an efficiency of over 90 percent even in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius," said Jin.

Photo shows sodium-ion cylindrical steel shell battery cells produced by Huayang New Material Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

