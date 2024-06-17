NE China's Liaoning cultivates new energy industry utilizing resource advantages

Xinhua) 15:23, June 17, 2024

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows fuel cell vehicles in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

In the fields such as clean energy equipment manufacturing and wind, solar, nuclear energy storage, where Liaoning Province has comparative advantages, a number of national-level high-tech enterprises and unicorn enterprises have emerged, playing a supportive role in ensuring energy security and achieving the sustainable development goals. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member presents the vanadium redox flow battery system at Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 15, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a ship powered by dual fuel cells in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This file photo taken on Dec. 11, 2020 shows a view of Dalian Flow Battery Energy Storage Peak-shaving Power Station, which applies the vanadium redox flow battery energy storage system developed by Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd., in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows a 10 kw vanadium redox flow battery stack in Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a hydrogen fuel cell bus in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows 62.5 kw vanadium redox flow battery stacks in Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a sample of the hydrogen fuel cell power system in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a fuel cell bus in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows the vanadium redox flow battery system in Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member is pictured at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

Staff members carry out tests at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a sample of the hydrogen fuel cell power system in Mixwell Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows samples of ammonium polyvanadate and other materials in Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

A staff member works at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

Staff members work at the workshop of Shenyang Vycon Flywheel Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province on June 13, 2024. Utilizing its resource advantages, Liaoning has actively optimized energy structure and cultivated new energy industry to support its efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals and facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development.

