China on fast track in reducing energy consumption intensity

Xinhua) 14:53, June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China has become one of the countries with the fastest energy intensity reduction, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Under a new energy security strategy, China's ability to safeguard its energy supply has increased significantly, and its international energy cooperation has been strengthened on all fronts, the NDRC said in a recent statement.

In recent years, the country has achieved remarkable results in reforming its energy consumption patterns, with total energy consumption effectively controlled and energy consumption structure significantly improved, the statement said.

China's energy intensity, the amount of energy consumed per unit of GDP, decreased 26.4 percent from 2013 to 2023, according to the NDRC.

