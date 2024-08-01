China's energy storage capacity rises to support clean energy shift

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's energy storage capacity is expanding to facilitate the utilization of growing renewable power amid the country's efforts to advance its green energy transition.

China's installed new-type energy storage capacity had reached 44.44 gigawatts by of the end of June, expanding 40 percent compared with the end of last year, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for 97 percent of China's new-type energy storage capacity at the end of June, the NEA added.

A number of compressed air, flow battery and sodium-ion battery energy storage projects have started operations, diversifying technological development in the sector, according to the NEA.

The NEA said it will actively strengthen planning, improve standard systems and refine the market mechanism to promote the high-quality development of new-type energy storage.

