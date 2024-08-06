Chinese contractor achieves breakthrough of last tunnel of Nepal's major fast-track package 2 project

Xinhua) 10:12, August 06, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song addresses the breakthrough ceremony held at the construction site of Nepal's major fast-track package 2 project in Makwanpur district of Nepal, Aug. 5, 2024. The last tunnel was broken through on Monday for the package 2 project contracted by a Chinese company under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track project, which Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli described as an "important milestone" toward achieving Nepal's development goals. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The last tunnel was broken through on Monday for the package 2 project contracted by a Chinese company under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track project, which Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli described as an "important milestone" toward achieving Nepal's development goals.

After the prime minister pressed the button, the final blast was detonated to break through the last section of the Dhedre left tunnel.

"Witnessing the breakthrough of yet another tunnel is a matter of happiness," Oli spoke at the breakthrough ceremony held at the construction site in Makwanpur district.

The Dhedre tunnel and the Lanedanda tunnel are part of the package 2 project under the fast track project, which also involves the construction of two large bridges, among others.

In May 2021, Poly Changda Engineering Co. Ltd of China signed a contracting agreement with Nepal Army over the package 2 project, which has a total length of 4.62 km.

Both tunnels consist of a left and a right tunnel, with Lanedanda's two tunnels completed in May and July, and Dhedre's right tunnel broken through in May.

Addressing the breakthrough ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song spoke of the introduction of advanced automated tunnel construction equipment like three-arms rock drilling jumbo machine and wet spraying robotic arms for the project.

"Large-scale mold flipping construction of high-pier bridges in mountainous areas and cantilever casting of traveling formwork and other advanced technologies have been used for the first time in Nepal," he said.

Chen voiced hope that under the guidance of the leaders and with unremitting and joint efforts of the governments, private sectors and the people, the pragmatic cooperation between China and Nepal will "continue to achieve new fruits."

"This project is an example of model development works in terms of the use of new technologies and technology transfer," Oli said. "We have a vision for a prosperous, developed and poverty-free country. This project is an important milestone toward achieving these goals."

After the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh expressway project is completed, a two-way and four-lane first-class highway shall link Kathmandu, the capital city, with the Terai plains, the key grain-producing and densely-populated region of Nepal.

"This expressway is important not just because it is a national pride project, but also in terms of development, tourism promotion and cultural proximity by lessening the travel time between hills and plains," Oli explained.

Prabhu Ram Sharma, chief of the Army Staff, described tunnel construction as among "the most challenging works in the expressway."

"I would like to applaud Poly Changda Engineering Company and the consultant firm for attaining a successful breakthrough in the tunnel," he said.

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addresses the breakthrough ceremony held at the construction site of Nepal's major fast-track package 2 project in Makwanpur district of Nepal, Aug. 5, 2024. The last tunnel was broken through on Monday for the package 2 project contracted by a Chinese company under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track project, which Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli described as an "important milestone" toward achieving Nepal's development goals. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Participants pose for a group photo at the construction site of Nepal's major fast-track package 2 project in Makwanpur district of Nepal, Aug. 5, 2024. The last tunnel was broken through on Monday for the package 2 project contracted by a Chinese company under the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track project, which Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli described as an "important milestone" toward achieving Nepal's development goals. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

