Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel drilled through in S China's Guangxi
Workers celebrate at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Technicians work at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A worker operates at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Workers operate at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Workers are seen at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A technician works at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Workers operate at Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2022.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the construction site of Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel along the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the construction site of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The 15,485-meter Jiuwandashan No.4 tunnel was drilled through on Wednesday, marking the completion of all 108 tunnels of Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line.
The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to go into service in 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway drilled through
- Undersea tunnel in Dalian Bay reaches over 2,000 meters long
- Main construction of Nanquan section of Taihu tunnel completed in Wuxi
- Tunnel on Nanning-Guiyang high-speed railway drilled through
- Cutting-edge technologies empower construction of expressway tunnel in China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.