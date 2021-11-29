Undersea tunnel in Dalian Bay reaches over 2,000 meters long

Ecns.cn) 10:23, November 29, 2021

E12 and E11 pipe sections of the Dalian Bay undersea tunnel are connected in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 27, 2021. So far, the length of the undersea tunnel has reached 2,000 meters. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)

The Dalian Bay undersea tunnel is the first cross-sea tunnel in northern China, which will relieve the heavy traffic congestion from north to south of Dalian.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)