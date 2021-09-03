Home>>
Tunnel on Nanning-Guiyang high-speed railway drilled through
(Xinhua) 09:11, September 03, 2021
Workers prepare the drill-through of a railway tunnel in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sept. 1, 2021. A 15.2-km tunnel on the high-speed railway linking Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guiyang of southwest China's Guizhou Province was drilled through on Thursday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
