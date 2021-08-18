Track-laying of China-Russia cross-border railway bridge completed

Xinhua) 08:34, August 18, 2021

Track-laying of a cross-border railway bridge linking Tongjiang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and Russia's Nizhneleninskoye was completed on Tuesday.

The main bridge spans 2,215 meters, with nearly 1,900 meters in China.

Construction of the bridge, the first of its kind, started in 2014.

Engineers from both countries are making final preparations for the opening of the railway bridge.

With a designed annual cargo transport capacity of 21 million tonnes and a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, the railway bridge is expected to facilitate the movement of people and freight between the two countries after going into operation.

