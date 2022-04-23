Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway drilled through

Xinhua) 10:06, April 23, 2022

Aerial photo shows an exit of Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2022. The Futoushi tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway was drilled through on Friday. The 206.2km-long Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour is expected to be put into operation in 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Construction vehicles enter the Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2022. The Futoushi tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway was drilled through on Friday. The 206.2km-long Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour is expected to be put into operation in 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Construction vehicles enter the Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2022. The Futoushi tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway was drilled through on Friday. The 206.2km-long Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour is expected to be put into operation in 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2022. The Futoushi tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway was drilled through on Friday. The 206.2km-long Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour is expected to be put into operation in 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of Futoushi Tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2022. The Futoushi tunnel of Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway was drilled through on Friday. The 206.2km-long Guangzhou-Shanwei Railway with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour is expected to be put into operation in 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)