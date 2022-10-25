Qinwang tunnel successfully drilled through in E China
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows the shield tunneling machine "Fuchun" at the construction site of Qinwang tunnel project in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Qinwang tunnel, the first river-crossing tunnel in Fuchun River Basin, was successfully drilled through on Monday. It is currently the largest shield tunnel in Zhejiang Province and the largest road-rail joint construction tunnel in China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows the construction site of Qinwang tunnel project in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Qinwang tunnel, the first river-crossing tunnel in Fuchun River Basin, was successfully drilled through on Monday. It is currently the largest shield tunnel in Zhejiang Province and the largest road-rail joint construction tunnel in China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
