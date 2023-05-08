Home>>
China completes cutting medium- and low-speed maglev tunnel with shield tunneling machine
(Xinhua) 13:09, May 08, 2023
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China completed the cutting of a medium- and low-speed maglev tunnel using a China-made shield tunneling machine on Saturday, in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province.
It is the first time the country has cut a maglev tunnel of this sort using such a method, said China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd.
The 2.85-km tunnel, 27 meters below the earth, is part of a maglev train line leading to Terminal 3 of the Changsha Huanghua International Airport, according to the company.
The shield tunneling method helps to ensure that ground subsidence is limited to 0.2 millimeters, it said.
