Drill-through of two-way river-crossing passway in central China
Workers of China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited patrol in the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
CHANGSHA, March 13, 2023 (Xinhua)-- The drill-through of the right-line tunnel, together with the left-line tunnel drilled through a year ago, means the construction of the main part of the two-way river-crossing passway is near completion.
Workers of China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited celebrate the drill-through of the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on March 12, 2023.(Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway is drilled through in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A worker of China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited works in the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway is drilled through in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway is drilled through in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Workers of China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited work in the control room of the right-line tunnel of the Xiangya Road river-crossing passway in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
