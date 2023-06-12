Shenzhen-Zhongshan undersea tunnel connected

Ecns.cn) 13:18, June 12, 2023

Photo shows the construction site of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The final joint of the undersea tunnel was docked with the E24 tube on the east side on Sunday, marking the closure of the world's longest and widest undersea tunnel after five years of construction.

