CPC delegation visits Indonesia
JAKARTA, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Indonesia on July 28.
During the visit, the delegation met with Prabowo Subianto, general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party and president-elect of the country.
In addition to this meeting, the delegation engaged with leaders of other major Indonesian political parties, including Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and former Indonesian president, and Airlangga Hartarto, general chairman of the Party of Functional Groups and coordinating minister for economic affairs. They also held discussions with representatives of Indonesian think tanks and universities.
The delegation exchanged views on China-Indonesia relations and inter-party exchanges and cooperation with the Indonesian side, and expounded on the outcomes of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held in July.
The Indonesian side expressed their expectation to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including inter-party interactions, between the two countries, and work with China to achieve win-win development while promoting modernization.
