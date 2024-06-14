China, Indonesia hold meeting of high-level dialogue cooperation mechanism

Xinhua) 09:06, June 14, 2024

CHANGCHUN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, co-chaired the chairman's meeting of the China-Indonesia High-Level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, in China's Jilin Province on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Indonesia, and the development of bilateral relations faces new important opportunities.

China is ready to work with Indonesia to make full use of the mechanism and set a fine example for developing relations between major developing countries with high-level strategic mutual trust, complementarity in various fields, and all-round and coordinated development, Wang said.

Noting that China and Indonesia should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, Wang said the two sides should make efforts to ensure that the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway remains a shining example of Belt and Road cooperation, advance the construction of two flagship projects, namely the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," expand cooperation in the three key areas of digital economy, green development and improving people's livelihoods, and push for new achievements in maritime cooperation.

Reiterating that Indonesia attaches great importance to relations with China and firmly abides by the one-China principle, Luhut said that the Indonesian side is willing to dovetail the Global Maritime Fulcrum and the Belt and Road Initiative, operate the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in a good manner, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in marine, fishery and other fields.

The two sides also conducted in-depth communication on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

