China's top political advisor meets speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives

Xinhua) 09:27, May 29, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia relations have opened a new chapter in jointly building a community with a shared future.

China is ready to work with Indonesia to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges, Wang said, adding that the CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Indonesian side to better serve both the development of their respective countries and bilateral ties.

Indonesia firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields such as economy, culture and climate change, and jointly cope with various challenges and promote world peace and stability, Maharani said, adding that Indonesia's House of Representatives is willing to strengthen exchanges with China and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

