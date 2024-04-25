Indonesian education sector, Chinese companies cooperate to provide jobs for graduates

JAKARTA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's education sector and Chinese industries held a business matching conference on Wednesday to provide job opportunities for Indonesian college students.

The Indonesia Education-China Industry Talk held in Jakarta gathered more than 30 Chinese companies and over 80 Indonesian educational institutions, including vocational schools and universities. The two parties were set to sign agreements in terms of recruitment of local talents, internship projects, skills training for on-duty employees, joint scientific research, and other related cooperations.

Kiki Yuliati, director general of vocational education from Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, expressed her appreciation to the strategic partnership between the two parties, hoping it would bring benefits to each other.

"China has become a hub of innovation and impressive development in technology. We would like to learn from you and would like to collaborate with you. We do believe we can learn from you," she said in her welcoming remarks.

