China willing to deepen strategic mutual trust with Indonesia: Wang Yi

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen strategic mutual trust with Indonesia and promote the bilateral relations to a new stage, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Wang said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic cooperation has reached a new level.

He pointed out that China is willing to carry on the traditional friendship with Indonesia and deepen strategic mutual trust.

China appreciates the Indonesian government's adherence to the one-China principle, and will continue to firmly support each other's core interests with Indonesia, the foreign minister said.

Wang emphasized that China is willing to work closely with Indonesia to jointly promote the high-quality development of China-ASEAN relations, consolidate the ASEAN-led regional structure, safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, advance regional and global governance, safeguard international fairness and justice, and advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world.

For her part, Marsudi said that China is Indonesia's largest trading partner, the second-largest source of foreign investment, and an important partner in achieving peace and prosperity in the region and the world. The Indonesian government attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Indonesia looks forward to working closely with China to continuously strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, enhance cooperation on trade and investment, jointly combat telecommunications fraud and other transnational crimes, and promote greater development of bilateral relations, she added.

