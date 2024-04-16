Top Chinese diplomat to visit Indonesia, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea

Xinhua) 16:21, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Indonesia, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea from April 18 to 23 upon invitation, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.

Wang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will chair the Fourth Meeting of the China-Indonesia High-Level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism and the Seventh Meeting of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee, Lin added.

