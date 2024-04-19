China to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia to uphold hard-won regional peace, stability: Wang Yi

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Indonesia to jointly uphold the hard-won peace and stability of the region, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Extending congratulations on Prabowo's victory in the presidential election, Wang expressed confidence that the president-elect will lead Indonesia to a brighter future.

Prabowo's decision to prioritize China for his first official visit after being elected demonstrates his friendly sentiments towards the Chinese people and the high importance he places on China-Indonesia relations, Wang said.

China has always regarded Indonesia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and a reliable partner in global affairs, the foreign minister said.

The unity and cooperation between China and Indonesia enhance global development, contribute to peace and stability, and drive the process of global multipolarization, Wang said.

China is committed to building higher levels of strategic mutual trust with Indonesia, fostering comprehensive cooperation, supporting each other's modernization efforts, and elevating their comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, Wang said.

Noting that China supports Indonesia in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, the foreign minister emphasized that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Indonesia to jointly uphold the hard-won peace and stability of the region.

Both countries will promote equitable and orderly multipolarization worldwide, leading the way in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang added.

For his part, Prabowo thanked the Chinese side for the warm and thoughtful arrangements for his visit which was short but impressive and beneficial.

China is a good friend of Indonesia, Prabowo said, adding that he hopes to continuously push forward bilateral strategic cooperation at a higher level and upgrade the bilateral relations.

Prabowo said that China has always upheld justice in international and regional affairs, providing selfless assistance to developing countries. Strengthening coordination between Indonesia and China will certainly have a positive impact on stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

