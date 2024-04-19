China supports Indonesia in playing major country role

Xinhua) 09:28, April 19, 2024

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. (Vico/Presidential Press Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday that China firmly supports Indonesia in playing its role as a major country so as to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two sides and resist all kinds of acts that create division and confrontation in the region.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

He congratulated Indonesia on holding a smooth general election, saying the two leaders have reached important consensus in elevating China-Indonesia relations, and jointly leading bilateral relations to enter a new stage of building a community of shared future for mankind.

Wang noted that the Chinese side looks forward to working with the Indonesian side to advance bilateral ties to inherit the past and usher in the future for new development.

Wang said China is willing to carry forward the friendly traditions with Indonesia, consolidate political mutual trust, and set an example of shared future and unity among developing countries.

China firmly supports Indonesia in pursuing a path that suits its own national conditions and the deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries, Wang said, calling for the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system.

For his part, Joko said that China is an important cooperative partner of Indonesia and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has maintained a sound momentum.

Joko said Indonesia attaches great importance to its relations with China and hopes China will continue to support Indonesia's high-speed railway construction, adding that more Chinese companies are welcomed to invest and do business in Indonesia.

The president said that China plays an important role in international and regional affairs. Indonesia is willing to work closely with China, adhere to the one-China policy, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

On Thursday, Wang also met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)