We Are China

China firmly supports Indonesia in realizing Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision: FM

Xinhua) 09:26, April 19, 2024

JAKARTA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Indonesia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and realizing Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)