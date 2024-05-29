China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives

Xinhua) 08:52, May 29, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Puan Maharani, speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives, in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Puan Maharani, speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia, noted Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

He added that China is willing to work with Indonesia to follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to deepen all-round strategic cooperation, and promote the building of a community with a shared future at a high level.

China and Indonesia share broad common interests, Zhao said, calling on both sides to consolidate high-level strategic mutual trust and firmly support each other's core interests.

Zhao added that China will continue to enhance the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's development strategies to upgrade practical cooperation, and boost people-to-people exchanges.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Zhao said China is ready to work with Indonesia and other ASEAN countries to strengthen multilateral coordination on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and jointly contribute to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The long-standing tradition of friendly exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries is an important manifestation of the high-level strategic mutual trust between China and Indonesia, Zhao said.

He added that China's NPC is willing to continue to carry out multi-level and multi-field communication and exchanges with Indonesia's House of Representatives to better serve the economic development and modernization process of their respective countries.

He called on both sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral mechanisms to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and developing countries.

Maharani stressed that Indonesia firmly upholds the one-China principle and regards it as the political foundation of Indonesia-China relations.

Indonesia hopes to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year to deepen cooperation in the economic, political, cultural, legal and maritime fields and bring more benefits to the two peoples, Maharani said.

Indonesia's House of Representatives is willing to maintain close and friendly exchanges with China's NPC and play a positive role in developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations, Maharani noted.

