Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives to visit China

Xinhua) 13:56, May 25, 2024

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Puan Maharani, Indonesia's House of Representatives' Speaker, will lead a delegation to visit China from May 27 to 31.

