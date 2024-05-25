Home>>
Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:56, May 25, 2024
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Puan Maharani, Indonesia's House of Representatives' Speaker, will lead a delegation to visit China from May 27 to 31.
