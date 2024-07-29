China, Indonesia to jointly safeguard regional stability, prosperity
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (2nd L) in Vientiane, Laos, July 26, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi here on Friday.
The two sides vowed to maintain close communication, deepen the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and jointly safeguard regional stability and prosperity.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed on the recent reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions and the signing of the Beijing Declaration.
Retno appreciated China's efforts to promote the reconciliation and unity of the Palestinian people, expressing Indonesia's willingness to make positive efforts for the implementation of the Beijing Declaration.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Indonesian firms mark mangrove conservation day with community event
- Indonesian Chinese teacher spreads her love for Chinese culture to more youngsters
- Indonesian musician strikes chord of friendship with China through music
- Chinese business leaders in Indonesia champion people-to-people ties
- Indonesia eyes 8 bln USD from durian trade to Chinese market
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.