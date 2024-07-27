Chinese, Indonesian firms mark mangrove conservation day with community event

Guests plant mangrove seedlings in the coastal area near "Java 7" project in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia, July 26, 2024. PT Shenhua Guohua Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (SGPJB), a joint venture between Chinese and Indonesian energy firms, launched a mangrove conservation open day event on Friday, coinciding with the UNESCO International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. The event themed "Hand in Hand We Are Committed to Investing in Nature, Planting Mangroves for the Future of Mankind" attracted nearly 60 environmental advocates and 20 student representatives from China and Indonesia, who jointly planted mangrove seedlings and released milkfish fingerlings into the ecosystem during the event. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- PT Shenhua Guohua Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (SGPJB), a joint venture between Chinese and Indonesian energy firms, launched a mangrove conservation open day event on Friday, coinciding with the UNESCO International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The event themed "Hand in Hand We Are Committed to Investing in Nature, Planting Mangroves for the Future of Mankind" attracted nearly 60 environmental advocates and 20 student representatives from China and Indonesia, who jointly planted mangrove seedlings and released milkfish fingerlings into the ecosystem during the event.

Zhao Zhigang, President Director of SGPJB, highlighted the company's dedication to environmental protection in Indonesia, particularly in mangrove conservation.

"By conducting community education and awareness campaigns, we aim to raise public awareness on mangrove protection and encourage more social participation in our mangrove conservation efforts," he said.

Harjono, President Director of Indonesia's PLN Nusantara Renewables, emphasized the environmental benefits of mangroves. "Mangroves have the ability to absorb carbon emissions and protect Indonesia from various environmental impacts," he said.

"By planting mangrove seedlings, we can raise awareness of the importance of ecological balance. I hope this small step can be a good start towards a more sustainable future," he added.

Indonesia's coastline is dotted with large areas of mangroves, which play an important role in purifying seawater, resisting wind and waves, absorbing carbon emissions, and maintaining biodiversity.

