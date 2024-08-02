CPC delegation visits Timor-Leste

Xinhua) 16:22, August 02, 2024

JAKARTA, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Timor-Leste from Wednesday to Friday, at the invitation of the country's National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party.

The delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with Xanana Gusmao, President of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste.

In addition, the delegation exchanged views with leaders of other major Timorese political parties and media representatives on China-Timor-Leste relations and cooperation in various fields, and expounded on outcomes of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held in July.

The Timorese side expressed gratitude to China for its long-term support to Timor-Leste, adding it believes that China will make new achievements in its efforts with the Chinese-style modernization, bringing new opportunities for the development of Timor-Leste and the region.

