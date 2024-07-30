Timor-Leste's president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

July 30, 2024

President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

