President of Timor-Leste to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:14, July 26, 2024
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta will pay a state visit to China from July 28 to 31, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
