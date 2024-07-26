President of Timor-Leste to visit China

Xinhua) 14:14, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta will pay a state visit to China from July 28 to 31, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

