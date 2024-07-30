Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
(Xinhua) 10:24, July 30, 2024
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Monday issued a joint statement.
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Timor-Leste's president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
- China, Timor-Leste to enhance ties
- Chinese premier meets president of Timor-Leste
- President of Timor-Leste to visit China
- Full Text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Establishing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.