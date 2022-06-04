Interview: Timor-Leste president highlights China's important role in promoting regional peace, stability

DILI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China is very concerned about the global and regional economy, and has done its share in supporting many countries in Asia, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Thursday, Ramos-Horta said China's role is indispensable for the peace and stability, development and prosperity of the region.

President Ramos-Horta recalled that 20 years ago, on behalf of Timor-Leste, he signed the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties with China, and bilateral relations have ever since become "very strong, solid and fraternal."

China is one of the main trading partners of Timor-Leste, and has been very generous in supporting the nation in the fields of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, Ramos-Horta noted.

"We have many Timorese studying in China, Chinese doctors working here, and Chinese agricultural experts advising in some rural areas of Timor-Leste. In addition, major Chinese construction companies have participated in the infrastructure development of Timor-Leste," said the president.

"What China is providing to us as it has done in the last 20 years, is extremely important for Timor-Leste to keep progressing economically," he stressed.

The president expressed his hope that China will help diversify Timor-Leste's economy, and in particular, the country's industrial development will be further enhanced with China's assistance.

Ramos-Horta also mentioned that as a national strategic goal, Timor-Leste is in the process of joining ASEAN, and will in time bring tremendous benefit to foreign companies investing in the country.

The president also thanked China for the help in the fight against COVID-19.

"I believe that for the next years to come, the relations between Timor-Leste and China will expand even more, for the benefit of both countries," said Ramos-Horta.

