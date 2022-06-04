Chinese ambassador sees China-U.S. university exchanges as important bond between young peoples

Xinhua) 12:17, June 04, 2022

HOUSTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- University exchanges and educational cooperation between China and the United States are not only of academic significance, but also an important bond between the two peoples, especially the young peoples, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Thursday.

Qin made the remarks during a visit to Rice University in Houston, the largest city of the U.S. state Texas. He noted that such exchanges and cooperation play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

The ambassador criticized those efforts to suppress and undermine the China-U.S. educational and cultural exchanges for political reasons, while expressing his hope that Rice University will continue to promote friendly cooperation with China and provide a safe and secure environment for more than 1,000 Chinese students studying there.

The Chinese embassy in the United States is committed to promoting the China-U.S. educational cooperation and will continue to provide support for Rice University and other American universities to conduct exchanges with China, Qin said.

David W. Leebron, president of Rice University, called for redoubling efforts to repair the damage by the coronavirus pandemic to people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Cooperation with China has become an important part of Rice University's internationalization, said Leebron.

At a time when the U.S.-China relationship is facing difficult challenges, universities continue to play a special role in bringing the two peoples closer together, he said, adding that it is the best investment for the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)