Mass fitness thrives in Rizhao, E China's Shandong Province

People's Daily Online) 13:14, July 29, 2024

At 6:20 a.m., Meng Xiangpeng, 46, put on his running shoes and protective gear, and headed out for his 10-kilometer morning run. He has been running for eight years. As a marathon enthusiast, Meng is also founder of a runners' club in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province.

Photo shows a marathon which took place in 2016 in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of Meng Xiangpeng)

During the first Rizhao International Marathon in September 2017, which took place over a year after the establishment of the runners' club, nearly 200 members of the group participated.

Since then, the runners' club has never missed any marathon event held in the city, and the team has grown from just over 10 people to nearly 5,000 people.

Runners run during the Rizhao Marathon in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province, in 2023. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Rizhao municipal committee)

"Over the past eight years, we have witnessed the transformation of the Rizhao Marathon from an ordinary event to a well-known event, as well as the rapid development of sports facilities and venues in the city,” Meng said.

With an average of 4.89 square meters of sports facilities per person, residents of Rizhao have the freedom to exercise anywhere. With over 8,200 sports facilities, the city has created a “10-minute fitness circle” in urban areas. Every year, Rizhao hosts over 3,000 mass fitness activities, promoting a widespread culture of sports and wellness.

Cycling enthusiasts ride along the Sunshine Coast Greenway in Rizhao city, east China’s Shandong Province. (Photo/Li Bing)

“The transformation of Rizhao into a renowned coastal sports city began in 2007 when it hosted a water sports event for the first time,” said Mei Jun, deputy head of the general office of the Sports Association of Rizhao.

Local residents take a walk at the Wanpingkou scenic area in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Rizhao municipal committee)

Rizhao has achieved a score of 86.82 in the sports and leisure city index, placing it among the top cities in the country. The index, announced at the 2024 China Sports and Leisure Conference, which was recently held in the city, is an important measure of the city's fitness atmosphere, the popularity of sports and leisure activities, and development vitality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)