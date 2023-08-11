National Fitness Day: Muay Thai

Muay Thai is a sport that can be used for self-defense. It's also the national sport of Thailand.

Starting in 2009, August 8 has marked "National Fitness Day" in China every year. The establishment of this holiday serves both as a commemoration of Beijing's successful hosting of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics and as a way to encourage the public to participate in sports and fitness activities.

Muay Thai is also a sport enjoyed by Chinese people, and it is increasingly attracting more and more Chinese people to engage in exercise.

Nowadays, an increasing number of Chinese individuals are learning Muay Thai.

There are more and more Muay Thai clubs in major cities across China.

This sport, Muay Thai, proves to be highly effective for weight loss, body shaping, stress relief, focus enhancing, or self-defense.

