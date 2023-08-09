We Are China

National Fitness Day: Diabolo

09:03, August 09, 2023 By Yang Chunyan, Wang Jing, Nik Norafiqah Binti Ibrahim ( People's Daily Online

Diabolo, also known as the Chinese yo-yo, has been developed as a sport in Malaysia for 20 years.

At present, 90 percent of Chinese primary schools and Chinese independent high schools in Klang Valley, Malaysia, have diabolo courses.

In fact, diabolo originated in China and is called "kongzhu" in the country.

Twenty years ago, a teacher at a Chinese independent high school in Kuala Lumpur introduced diabolo to schools in Malaysia.

Diabolo has a long history in China.

There were records on how to play and make diabolo in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

It means that people started playing diabolo at least 600 years ago.

Playing diabolo requires the coordination of one's four limbs.

When one uses two hand sticks to play diabolo to perform multiple tricks, the shoulder, elbow and wrist joints, hip, knee and ankle joints, as well as the cervical and lumbar vertebra move to different degrees.

Therefore, playing diabolo is beneficial to health.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)