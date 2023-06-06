China aims at full coverage of 15-min fitness circles by 2025

Xinhua) 13:19, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- An upgrade plan has recently been issued to promote the construction and use of national fitness venues and facilities in China, aiming at full coverage of 15-minute fitness circles by 2025.

The plan, spanning from 2023 to 2025, has been jointly issued and initiated by multiple governmental departments, with its main goal to achieve full coverage of public fitness facilities and 15-minute fitness circles in different levels of administrative units by 2025.

For example, at least one public stadium, track, fitness center, sports park or venue should be built for a county-level administrative area with more than 200,000 permanent residents.

Besides the venues and facilities, the plan aims to popularize mass sports events, improve the service and utilization efficiency of public fitness facilities, achieve digital management, and improve masses satisfaction.

