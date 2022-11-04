Home>>
Fitness fanatics in Chengdu
(People's Daily App) 15:30, November 04, 2022
Have you ever tried to imagine what you will do after retirement? These fitness fanatics could give you some pointers. They get to know each other while working out. Their average age is above 60. These friends enjoy doing exercises with new pals and are open to more people joining them.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
