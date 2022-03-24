China to boost public-service system for sports, fitness

Xinhua) 08:39, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China plans to build a higher level of public service system for fitness and physical activity, according to a newly released set of guidelines.

The country will increase the supply of basic services oriented toward public fitness and sporting interests to boost the population's participation rate in such activities and the accessibility of related facilities, according to the document, which was issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

Proactive, sound efforts should be made to separate sports associations from administrative bodies, says the document, while associations of individual sports are encouraged to incorporate unit members and explore individual memberships.

Training centers, bases and sports schools managed by the country's physical culture and sports authorities are encouraged to open their fitness facilities and sports rehabilitation services to the general public.

The document also addresses the need to promote a balance in services between urban and rural areas, as well as the need to protect the natural environment.

By 2025, the per capita area of sports venues in China is expected to reach 2.6 square meters, while 38.5 percent of the population will be taking part in regular exercise, the document says. By 2035, the participation rate should exceed 45 percent.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)