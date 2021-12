Major world sports events in 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Following is a list of major world sports events for the year of 2022 (tabulated under date, event and venue):

Jan. 1-14, Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia

Jan. 9-Feb. 6, Africa Nations' Cup, Cameroon

Jan. 17-30, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia

Jan. 18-23, Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Tallinn, Estonia

Jan. 20-Feb. 6, AFC Women's Soccer Asian Cup, India

Feb. 4-20, Olympic Winter Games, Beijing, China

Mar. 3-6, World Speed Skating Championships, Hamar, Norway

Mar. 4-13, Paralympic Winter Games, Beijing, China

Mar. 18-20, World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

Mar. 18-20, World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada

Mar. 21-27, World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France

Apr. 16-May 2, World Snooker Championship, Sheffield, Britain

May 13-29, 19th FINA World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan

May 22-Jun. 5, French Open, Paris, France

Jun. 26-July 7, 31st Summer Universiade, Chengdu, China

Jun. 27-July 10, Wimbledon, London, Britain

July 15-24, World Athletics Championships, Oregon, United States

July 28-Aug. 8, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, Britain

July 30, World Athletics Shanghai Diamond League, Shanghai, China

Aug. 6, World Athletics Shenzhen Diamond League, Shenzhen, China

Aug. 21-28, BWF World Championships, Japan

Aug. 26-Sept. 11, FIVB Men's World Championship, Russia

Aug. 29-Sept. 11, U.S. Open Tennis, New York, United States

Sept. 10-25, 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China

Sept. 22-Oct. 1, Women's Basketball World Cup, Australia

Sept. 23-Oct. 15, FIVB Women's World Championship, Netherlands/Poland

Oct. 29-Nov. 6, World Gymnastics Championships, Liverpool, Britain

Nov. 13, World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, Yangzhou, China

Nov. 21-Dec. 18, FIFA World Cup, Qatar

Dec. 20-28, 3rd Asian Youth Games, Shantou, China

