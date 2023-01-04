NW China's Xi'an looks to engage seniors in mass fitness programs

Xinhua

XI'AN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's northwestern city of Xi'an is seeking to engage 60 percent of its senior citizens in mass fitness programs by 2025, a source from the city's sports bureau told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The Xi'an sports bureau has introduced a guideline of improving mass fitness programs for the elderly in Xi'an, capital city of Shaanxi Province, and said that in 2025 the government would finish construction of more fitness facilities for seniors all over the city.

The city also aims to host more sporting competitions and activities for elderly citizens, make more sporting facilities free and available for seniors to use, and establish more sporting federations for the elderly.

