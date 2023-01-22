Home>>
Beijing to build 70 fitness venues in 2023
(Xinhua) 10:50, January 22, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing plans to build 70 fitness venues and renovate 3,000 pieces of outdoor fitness equipment in 2023, with the aim of ensuring that the city's residents can walk to a workout venue within 15 minutes.
According to a 2023 work plan announced by the Beijing municipal government on Friday, the Chinese capital will build 10 "example" streets and towns best known for sports exercises, expand 10 sports parks and construct hiking trails.
Beijing will reopen the China Open tennis tournament in 2023 since the event was canceled in 2020 and will continue to host the Beijing Marathon, said the plan.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NW China's Xi'an looks to engage seniors in mass fitness programs
- Fitness fanatics in Chengdu
- Cutting-edge sports boost national fitness in China
- Niche sports picks up steam in China, diversifies fitness choices
- Online fitness videos wins fame for singer Liu
- China to boost public-service system for sports, fitness
- Young Chinese people prefer working out in personalized way during fragmented time
- “Olympic fever” driving sports consumption in flourishing “Internet+ fitness” industry
- Internet technology brings positive changes to China’s fitness industry
- Smart fitness facilities make exercise more fun, healthier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.