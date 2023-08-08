National Fitness Day: Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Brazilian jiu-jitsu largely involves the use of your hands and the physical strength of your arms.

Put on a kimono and engage in practicing your grip.

This practice significantly strengthens your wrists, fingers and arms.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu not only enhances your physical fitness and cardiorespiratory health but also your mental health, including concentration, willpower, and social skills, among other things.

In recent years, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has rapidly gained popularity in China.

Owing to its challenging and exciting moves, people increasingly regard it as a sport that can strengthen their physical fitness and improve their ability to defend themselves.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)