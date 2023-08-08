National Fitness Day: Brazilian jiu-jitsu
By Fu Yuanyuan, Beatriz Cunha (People's Daily Online) 10:34, August 08, 2023
Brazilian jiu-jitsu largely involves the use of your hands and the physical strength of your arms.
Put on a kimono and engage in practicing your grip.
This practice significantly strengthens your wrists, fingers and arms.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu not only enhances your physical fitness and cardiorespiratory health but also your mental health, including concentration, willpower, and social skills, among other things.
In recent years, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has rapidly gained popularity in China.
Owing to its challenging and exciting moves, people increasingly regard it as a sport that can strengthen their physical fitness and improve their ability to defend themselves.
