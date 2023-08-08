Home>>
National Fitness Day: Exercising with the world across languages
(People's Daily Online) 08:45, August 08, 2023
August 8 marks China's 15th National Fitness Day, a tradition that calls on people to engage in fitness activities as part of the country's campaign to promote health.
Sports are beneficial to health. Join us, and exercise with the world!
