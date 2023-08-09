National Fitness Day: Equestrian

Mahashate Ye'erbole, an obstacle course instructor at Zhonglong Equestrian Club, is from Zhaosu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

He has been in Beijing for 11 years, mainly teaching adults and children to ride horses and jump over obstacles. He also trains and tames horses.

"In the past, most students here were adults. Nowadays, young children and teenagers make up the majority of our students. There are also more horse races for children now, usually held every week," he told People's Daily Online.

The equestrian jumping he teaches is one of the competitive events in the Olympic Games.

All sports are beneficial to health. "By introducing children to horses, we can not only help them develop good posture but also nurture their love for nature, awareness of animal protection, and compassion," he said.

