English>>China Society

Nanjing Massacre survivor passes away, only 33 registered survivors remain

(Xinhua)    15:56, July 13, 2024

NANJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Shi Xiuying, who survived the Nanjing Massacre, passed away on Friday at the age of 98, bringing the number of living registered survivors to 33, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on Saturday.

The Nanjing Massacre occurred when Japanese troops captured the then Chinese capital on Dec. 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they killed approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

Shi had spoken of the memory of her mother desperately sorting through dead bodies, hoping to find Shi's father and elder brother who had been captured by Japanese invaders during the massacre.

"My mother used a bamboo stick to sort through dead bodies scattered everywhere -- the ones floating above water and those lying on the streets -- like she'd lost her mind. Not a day had passed without her searching, crying and grieving," she had recalled.

Shi had been active in giving testimony. She went to Japan in 2015 to take part in a witness assembly, recounting her distressing memories to local residents and championing peace.

