Inland seafood farming thrives in Zhangye, NW China's Gansu Province

People's Daily Online) 09:47, July 09, 2024

Landlocked Zhangye city in northwest China's Gansu Province is making waves with its burgeoning seafood industry.

Based on a profound insight into the vast market space for seafood and freshwater food in China's inland northwestern region, Zhangye has promoted entrepreneurship in aquaculture. Many entrepreneurs from other parts of the country have been attracted to building factories in the city.

Photo shows the interior of a facility for South American white shrimp cultivation in Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Jinxiaohu)

In Linze county, Zhangye city, 32 aquaculture operations have constructed facilities covering a combined area of over 8,000 mu (533.33 hectares), producing 1,000 tonnes of aquatic products annually with an output value of 64 million yuan ($8.8 million).

Fengsen Aquaculture Farmers' Professional Cooperative, one of the local aquaculture businesses in Linze county, has been cultivating South American white shrimp for over a year. It recently introduced a batch of mandarin fish fingerlings from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The cooperative also raises bass and plans to introduce red tilapia and grouper in the future, according to Li Zhigang, president of the cooperative.

Staff members check mandarin fish fingerlings at a land-based seafood cultivation facility in Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Jinxiaohu)

"Farming seafood inland presents numerous technological challenges," Li said. "We use a land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to create an environment similar to the ocean."

To maintain high water quality, the cooperative developed its own RAS technology and system, and has staff members monitor and test the water quality regularly every day, according to Li.

After filtering out shells and waste, the water is tested, adjusted, and reused, significantly reducing water consumption and discharge, he said, noting that the cooperative has only spent 20,000 yuan ($2,750.54) on water for shrimp cultivation since its factory was built.

A staff member tests the water quality of a recirculating aquaculture system at a land-based seafood cultivation facility in Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Jinxiaohu)

"Sea shrimp cultivation is the most challenging task for an operation like ours," said Xu Yunfeng, general manager of the cooperative. "Since we have mastered the technologies for land-based seafood cultivation, adding a few more varieties of freshwater food to our factory won't be a problem."

The latest batch of South American white shrimp produced by the cooperative had sold out quickly as soon as they reached maturity, Li said.

"We produce three to four crops of shrimp each year. Come back in three months for the next harvest, and you can taste the 'flavor of the sea' right here in northwest China," Li told People's Daily reporters.

