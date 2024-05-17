Mentally disabled people get training, job opportunities at Bakery in Nanjing

Xinhua) 08:30, May 17, 2024

Fu Fu takes packaged bread to shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Located in the Xinjiekou commercial area in dontown Nanjing, Amity Bakery is not only known for its delicious bread and pastries but also for its remarkable workforce, two-thirds of whom are individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Since its establishment in 2007, Amity Bakery has provided vocational training and sheltered employment for nearly 100 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Through professional training, these individuals acquired basic job skills, enabling them to participate in the workforce on an equal footing.

Among the dedicated staff is 44-year-old Fu Fu, who has the mentality of a 10-year-old. Fu Fu has become the "star employee" of Amity Bakery, where his primary responsibilities include introducing products to customers, packaging bread, and organizing shelves. Despite his initial shyness and reluctance to speak when he first joined, Fu Fu has grown in confidence and now enjoys interacting with customers.

During a break from his duties, Fu Fu shared with reporters, "I like it when people call me 'Boss Fu.' It feels really good. When I first came to the bakery, I was very shy and didn't dare to speak. Now, I can talk to people. This year, I hope to learn how to make sandwiches and coffee. If I can earn enough money, I want to take my mom on a trip."

In recent years, there has been growing attention to the career development of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Various sectors of society have offered their support, helping more people from this community to integrate into the society.

Fu Fu places packaged cakes on the shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu (R) and his colleague Xiaomeng make sandwiches at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu (1st R) and his colleagues pack up bread at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu takes packaged bread to shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu (2nd L) shares his lunch with his colleague Jiacheng (1st L) during lunchtime at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu (1st R, front) and his colleagues take a group photo with their vocational training instructor Chen Xiuqin (1st L, back) at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu organizes the bread shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu takes packaged bread to the shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fu Fu (1st L) and colleagues make posters for the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)