Siberian tiger cubs flourish at park in NE China

People's Daily Online) 11:12, July 04, 2024

Two young Siberian tigers play at Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is one of three centers affiliated with the China Hengdaohezi Feline Animal Breeding Center (FABC), the world's largest Siberian tiger breeding facility.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the number of Siberian tigers bred by the FABC has climbed from just eight when the center was established in 1986 to more than 1,100 today.

A Siberian tiger is seen at Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park team has been working hard for over 30 years to become experts in breeding Siberian tigers in captivity. They have made great progress in developing better ways to take care of tiger cubs, which has led to many more cubs surviving and growing up healthy.

Young Siberian tigers are seen at Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)